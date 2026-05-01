IPL: Rajat Patidar attains numerous feats with 56 versus SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar scored a valuable 56-run knock versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The match was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, saw SRH post a massive total of 255/4 in 20 overs. In response, RCB scored 200/4. However, RCB topped the 10-team table with a net run rate of +0.783 and will play in Qualifier 1. Here's more.

Knock A mature knock given the circumstances Venkatesh Iyer shone for RCB atop, scoring a blazing 19-ball 44. He added 60 runs alongside Virat Kohli. RCB were reduced to 94/3 with SRH hitting back by dismissing Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. Patidar and Krunal Pandya added 84 runs for the 4th wicket. It ensured safety first for RCB as they needed to score 166 to make it to the top-two and 178 for number one finish. Patidar was ultimately dismissed before RCB got to 200/4.

Information Patidar clocks his 4th fifty of IPL 2026 Patidar managed a 39-ball 56 for his side. He slammed six fours and a six. In 13 games this season, the RCB skipper has raced to a tally of 393 runs at an average of 35.72. He clocked his 4th fifty of the season.

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IPL 1,500 IPL runs, 100 fours and 100 sixes! Overall in 55 IPL games, Patidar went past 1,500 runs. He has amassed 1,504 runs at an average of 32. Patidar clocked his 13th IPL fifty (100s: 1). Notably, he reached both 100 fours and 100 sixes in the IPL during this contest. He needed six fours and one six to complete the dual milestone. Patidar also became the 6th RCB batter with 1,500-plus IPL runs.

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Record 3rd-fastest to 100 IPL sixes (by balls) As per Cricbuzz, Patidar became the 3rd-fastest to 100 IPL sixes in terms of balls faced (933). Fewest balls to reach 100 sixes in IPL: 657 - Andre Russell 884 - Nicholas Pooran 933 - Rajat Patidar* 943 - Chris Gayle 950 - Sunil Narine 992 - Shivam Dube