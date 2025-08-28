Next Article
Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam Barrage hits 4.05 lakh cusecs
A first level warning has been issued at Prakasam Barrage on the Krishna river after heavy rains pushed water levels way up in the Krishna and Godavari rivers.
With Prakasam Barrage on the Krishna hitting 4.05 lakh cusecs, nearby low-lying areas—especially along riverbanks—are at risk in Andhra Pradesh.
Inflows into major reservoirs
Several major dams like Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Pulichintala are also seeing high inflows, while the Godavari at Dowleswaram is close to its warning mark.
APSDMA's Prakhar Jain has urged people living near rivers to stay alert and avoid risky spots—especially with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations coming up.
Officials are keeping a close eye on things to keep everyone safe and informed.