Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam Barrage hits 4.05 lakh cusecs

Inflows into major reservoirs

Several major dams like Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Pulichintala are also seeing high inflows, while the Godavari at Dowleswaram is close to its warning mark.

APSDMA's Prakhar Jain has urged people living near rivers to stay alert and avoid risky spots—especially with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations coming up.

Officials are keeping a close eye on things to keep everyone safe and informed.