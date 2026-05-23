Andhra Pradesh solar installation prompts Odisha plan in Kotia villages

Odisha census arrests, Sandhya Rani intervened

This is not the first time things have gotten tense. In April, Odisha ran a census in these disputed villages, which led to arrests, though the two tribal men were released after the intervention of Salur TDP MLA Sandhya Rani.

Andhra Pradesh followed with its own census, keeping the rivalry alive. With both states pushing projects like solar panels and censuses, it is clear they are each trying to prove these villages belong to them.