Andhra Pradesh teachers push for larger midday meal rice portions
India
Teachers in Andhra Pradesh are pushing for bigger portions of rice in the midday meal program.
Right now, primary students get 100gm and high schoolers get 150gm, but the teachers say that's just not enough to fill kids up.
They've reached out to officials, highlighting that the quality of rice and the attractive menu have encouraged students to eat regularly.
The rice amount still falls short.
Teachers' association urges rice quota review
The teachers' association is urging a review of the current rice quota.
Their main goal: make sure every student gets enough food.