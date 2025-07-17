Next Article
Andhra Pradesh to see more rain from July 18 onward
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh—IMD says you're in for a stretch of rainy days from July 18 to 24, especially across South and North Coastal regions and Rayalaseema.
North Coastal A.P. can expect showers to stick around until August 4.
Vijayawada just got a break from those scorching 40°C temps with a recent downpour.
A.P. still has 38% rainfall deficit since late May
Despite the recent rain, the state has seen a 38% rainfall deficit since late May, with places like Palnadu and YSR Kadapa missing out on up to three-quarters of their usual rain.
Only six districts have seen normal rainfall so far.
IMD is urging everyone to stay alert for thunderstorms and strong winds.