Tamil Nadu cop's 'punishment' for reporting custodial torture
M Sundaresan, a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Tamil Nadu, says he faced harassment and was transferred after reporting custodial torture involving an ex-MDMK worker and an electrician.
After submitting his findings to the State Human Rights Commission, which called for a deeper investigation, Sundaresan claims he was verbally abused by senior officials and moved to a less desirable posting.
Opposition parties accuse government of punishing honest cops
This case has stirred up political debate, with opposition parties accusing the government of punishing honest cops.
It also raises bigger questions about how much freedom police officers have to do their jobs—and what happens when they speak up against wrongdoing.
Sundaresan had earned public support for cracking down on illegal bars, making his treatment feel especially unfair to many watching the story unfold.