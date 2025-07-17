Kerala coconut oil to cost ₹500-600 per liter by Onam

Coconut oil prices have almost doubled since January

Coconut oil has almost doubled in price since January, jumping from ₹235 to ₹460 per liter.

This sharp rise has led to more fake or adulterated oils showing up in shops, warns Talath Mahamood from the Cochin Oil Merchant's Association.

Even though palm and sunflower oils are available, coconut oil remains a must-have for local dishes.

Mahamood is urging the government to step in—maybe by pausing exports or allowing more imports—to help bring prices back down.