Kerala coconut oil to cost ₹500-600 per liter by Onam
Coconut oil in Kerala is about to get a lot pricier, with rates expected to reach ₹500-600 per liter before Onam.
The spike is mainly because demand stays high through the festival season and the Sabarimala pilgrimage, while coconut harvests are down thanks to climate change and less farming, according to the Coconut Development Board.
Coconut oil prices have almost doubled since January
Coconut oil has almost doubled in price since January, jumping from ₹235 to ₹460 per liter.
This sharp rise has led to more fake or adulterated oils showing up in shops, warns Talath Mahamood from the Cochin Oil Merchant's Association.
Even though palm and sunflower oils are available, coconut oil remains a must-have for local dishes.
Mahamood is urging the government to step in—maybe by pausing exports or allowing more imports—to help bring prices back down.