Delhi: Truck kills man fixing flat tire on flyover
A 47-year-old retired armyman, Mahender Pal, lost his life in a hit-and-run on Delhi's Salimgarh Flyover while fixing a flat tire during a family trip home.
A speeding truck struck him and drove off, leaving police searching for the driver with help from CCTV footage and an FIR filed for rash driving and negligence.
Might have to drop out of college, says son
Pal was the only earning member for not just his wife and two sons but also his uncle's family.
His son Harkesh, a 20-year-old BTech student, shared that he might have to drop out of college to support everyone: "My father supported two families, and now we don't know how we'll manage."