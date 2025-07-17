Next Article
UP girl's suicide after harassment sparks outrage; cop suspended
A teenage girl in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide on July 16, 2025, after police allegedly failed to act on her family's repeated complaints about three local men harassing and making lewd gestures at her.
The lack of police response left the family and community frustrated and sparked widespread outrage.
Two suspects arrested, search on for 3rd
After protests erupted, the officer in charge of the local outpost was suspended on July 17.
Two suspects have been arrested so far, with police still searching for others.
An FIR has been filed based on the girl's uncle's report, and forensic teams are now investigating as extra officers work to keep peace in the area.