Bihar's voter list update: How to register

Nearly 90% have already submitted their forms

Out of almost 7.9 crore voters in Bihar, about 4.5% couldn't be found at their registered addresses and around 1.6% have passed away—plus some are registered in multiple spots or moved out of state.

For those who haven't, you can now register online through the ECINet app or special camps set up across cities to make things easier for everyone before the draft list drops on August 1.