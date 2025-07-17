Bihar's voter list update: How to register
Big update for Bihar's voters: The Election Commission is cleaning up the voter list as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Starting July 17, they're double-checking with political parties to confirm if people have moved, passed away, or are listed in more than one place.
The whole process wraps up by July 25.
Nearly 90% have already submitted their forms
Out of almost 7.9 crore voters in Bihar, about 4.5% couldn't be found at their registered addresses and around 1.6% have passed away—plus some are registered in multiple spots or moved out of state.
Still, nearly 90% have already submitted their forms!
For those who haven't, you can now register online through the ECINet app or special camps set up across cities to make things easier for everyone before the draft list drops on August 1.