Prayagraj: Stormy weather sweeps away 200 boats at Sangam
On Thursday, strong winds and heavy currents at the Sangam in Prayagraj swept away or capsized nearly 200 boats across four major ghats, including Kali Ghat and Bajrangbali Ghat.
Wind speeds hit 40-60km/h, with the Ganga and Yamuna rivers running high after extra water was released upstream.
Losses are around ₹20 lakh
Boatmen have taken a big financial hit—losses are around ₹20 lakh, since each boat costs close to ₹90,000.
The Prayagraj Navik Sangh is putting together a list of affected boat owners to ask the UP government for help.
Meanwhile, Jal Police are working to recover the boats as heavy rain and strong winds keep the area on alert.
This incident really shows how vulnerable these communities are to sudden weather changes—and why better safety measures matter.