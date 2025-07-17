Prayagraj: Stormy weather sweeps away 200 boats at Sangam

Losses are around ₹20 lakh

Boatmen have taken a big financial hit—losses are around ₹20 lakh, since each boat costs close to ₹90,000.

The Prayagraj Navik Sangh is putting together a list of affected boat owners to ask the UP government for help.

Meanwhile, Jal Police are working to recover the boats as heavy rain and strong winds keep the area on alert.

This incident really shows how vulnerable these communities are to sudden weather changes—and why better safety measures matter.