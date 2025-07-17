'Justice for Ganesh': Protests grow over Dalit teen's death
A Dalit teenager, Ganesh Valmiki, died in Haryana on the night of July 7, 2025, and his family says police pushed him off a rooftop—while police claim he fell during a party fight.
Protests have spread to several cities, with Congress leaders joining in and demanding justice for Ganesh.
Family refuses to cremate body; Rahul Gandhi joins protests
Even after police released CCTV footage backing their side of the story, protests are only growing.
Ganesh's family is refusing last rites until they get justice, raising tensions further.
There are worries about forced cremation and heated debates over police conduct and caste discrimination.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called out the BJP government for "violating constitutional rights."
An SIT is investigating and an FIR has been filed against 10 people, but the family's demands remain unmet.