Karnataka to explore sites for new nuclear power plant

Nuclear energy's role in India's clean power push

Nuclear energy is becoming a bigger deal in India's push for cleaner power.

Karnataka already has the Kaiga Atomic Power Station, showing the state's growing role in this shift.

Across India, there are currently 25 reactors spread over eight plants—so these new studies could mean even more clean energy options down the road.

If you care about climate change or future tech, it's worth keeping an eye on how these plans shape up.