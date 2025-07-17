Karnataka to explore sites for new nuclear power plant
Karnataka just gave the go-ahead for NTPC to check out three possible spots—Koppal, Vijayapura, and Raichur—for a brand-new nuclear power plant.
This is all part of India's bigger plan to ramp up nuclear energy (aiming for 100 gigawatts by 2047) and cut back on fossil fuels, as highlighted in the latest Union Budget.
Nuclear energy's role in India's clean power push
Nuclear energy is becoming a bigger deal in India's push for cleaner power.
Karnataka already has the Kaiga Atomic Power Station, showing the state's growing role in this shift.
Across India, there are currently 25 reactors spread over eight plants—so these new studies could mean even more clean energy options down the road.
If you care about climate change or future tech, it's worth keeping an eye on how these plans shape up.