Fuel prices may change soon in India: Hardeep Puri

As of today, petrol costs ₹94.72/liter and diesel ₹87.62/liter in New Delhi; Mumbai drivers pay a bit more—₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel per liter. The government updates these prices every morning based on world oil trends and currency rates.

To avoid relying too much on imports, India is bringing in more crude from the US and Brazil while also exploring for oil within the country under a policy that welcomes private players.

The goal: keep supplies steady—and maybe help those prices drop even further down the road.