Fuel prices may change soon in India: Hardeep Puri
Petrol and diesel prices in India could drop if global crude oil rates stay steady, according to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Right now, Brent crude is at $68.96 per barrel (as of Thursday, July 17, 2025), and the last time fuel prices changed here was back in March 2024.
Today's fuel rates in Delhi and Mumbai
As of today, petrol costs ₹94.72/liter and diesel ₹87.62/liter in New Delhi; Mumbai drivers pay a bit more—₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel per liter.
The government updates these prices every morning based on world oil trends and currency rates.
India is exploring for oil within the country
To avoid relying too much on imports, India is bringing in more crude from the US and Brazil while also exploring for oil within the country under a policy that welcomes private players.
The goal: keep supplies steady—and maybe help those prices drop even further down the road.