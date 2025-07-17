Next Article
CNNL issues flood alert near Kabini dam
Heads up if you're near the Kabini dam—CNNL has put out a flood alert after days of heavy rain pushed water levels close to the dam's limit.
To keep things safe, they're planning to release more water, raising the outflow to about 35,000 cusecs as the reservoir nears full capacity at 2284 feet.
Water level at 2282.43 feet
People living downstream are being urged to head for safer ground with their animals and steer clear of riverbanks since flooding is likely.
The Bidarahalli bridge might go underwater too.
As of July 17, the dam's water level was already at 2282.43 feet with inflow still rising.
CNNL says they're keeping a close watch and taking steps to protect everyone in the area.