CNNL issues flood alert near Kabini dam

Water level at 2282.43 feet

People living downstream are being urged to head for safer ground with their animals and steer clear of riverbanks since flooding is likely.

The Bidarahalli bridge might go underwater too.

As of July 17, the dam's water level was already at 2282.43 feet with inflow still rising.

CNNL says they're keeping a close watch and taking steps to protect everyone in the area.