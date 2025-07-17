Southern Nepal in drought: Farmers struggling, food supply at risk
Southern Nepal's Terai plains are in the middle of a tough drought, and it's really hitting farmers in Madhesh province.
With rainfall down by half this year, only about a third of paddy fields were planted by mid-July 2025.
The dry spell has been dragging on since June, affecting not just Madhesh but also Koshi and western Nepal.
Government sending water tankers to badly hit districts
This drought is making life hard for local farmers and could put Nepal's food supply at risk, since the Terai region grows most of the country's grain.
Dr. Indira Kandel from DHM has discussed the adverse effects of the drought, suggesting that things could get worse if help doesn't arrive soon.
To cope, the government is sending water tankers to badly hit districts like Bara and Parsa—teaming up with the army as traditional water sources dry up even during monsoon season.