Southern Nepal in drought: Farmers struggling, food supply at risk

Government sending water tankers to badly hit districts

This drought is making life hard for local farmers and could put Nepal's food supply at risk, since the Terai region grows most of the country's grain.

Dr. Indira Kandel from DHM has discussed the adverse effects of the drought, suggesting that things could get worse if help doesn't arrive soon.

To cope, the government is sending water tankers to badly hit districts like Bara and Parsa—teaming up with the army as traditional water sources dry up even during monsoon season.