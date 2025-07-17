Three men drown in river while bathing in UP

Rescue teams rushed to help but had to pause overnight because of low visibility. By Wednesday morning, Shailendra's body was found, and Shiva Pandey's body was recovered, but searches for Abhishek are still ongoing.

CM Adityanath shares condolences

With water levels up, local authorities have warned everyone to stay away from the Rapti river for now.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his condolences with the families and has asked officials to speed up support for those affected.