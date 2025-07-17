Next Article
Karnataka: Missing cop found dead in forest park
A 38-year-old police head constable named Natesh was found dead in a forest park near Hassan on Thursday.
He'd been missing since Wednesday evening after leaving a private hospital where he was being treated for a serious illness.
Natesh was posted at Arakalgud police station.
Authorities are looking into the cause of death
Police have registered an unnatural death report and are looking into whether his health struggles may have led to this tragedy.
Authorities are reminding everyone that mental health support is available—anyone feeling overwhelmed can reach out to the Arogya Sahayavani helpline at 104 for help.