Delhi to get ₹600 crore for infrastructure upgrade

Less traffic, more green spaces

This funding isn't just about new roads or cleaner drains—it's about making daily life in Delhi smoother and greener.

With SASCI's budget jumping from ₹12,000 crore in 2020-21 to ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2025, the Centre is betting big on better infrastructure across India.

For young people living in or moving to Delhi, this means less time stuck in traffic, better public spaces, and a city that's trying harder on sustainability—basically, a capital that works better for everyone.

