Delhi to get ₹600 crore for infrastructure upgrade
Delhi just scored a ₹600 crore grant from the Centre, thanks to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Special Assistance to States/UTs for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.
The money, landing by the end of July 2025, is set to upgrade everything from traffic flow and drainage to green energy and waste management.
SASCI's big draw? It offers states interest-free loans for 50 years—giving cities like Delhi a real shot at sustainable growth.
Less traffic, more green spaces
This funding isn't just about new roads or cleaner drains—it's about making daily life in Delhi smoother and greener.
With SASCI's budget jumping from ₹12,000 crore in 2020-21 to ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2025, the Centre is betting big on better infrastructure across India.
For young people living in or moving to Delhi, this means less time stuck in traffic, better public spaces, and a city that's trying harder on sustainability—basically, a capital that works better for everyone.
