SC: Wife can inherit husband's property even if will says otherwise
On July 17, the Supreme Court ruled that a wife has the right to inherit her late husband's land—even if his will left it to someone else.
The case centered on a 1991 will that skipped over the wife and named a nephew instead.
The judges said wills need extra scrutiny when they leave out close family without any real explanation.
High Court already sided with wife back in 2009
The nephew tried to claim the property using the will, but back in 2009, the High Court already sided with the wife.
Both she and the nephew passed away while battling it out in court, so their families kept going.
The Supreme Court called the will "cryptic" for not saying why the wife was left out, which raised red flags about what her husband really wanted.
Decision protects spouses' rights
The court brushed aside arguments that missing last rites meant marital problems—pointing out it can be normal in some families.
They also noticed that while others were included in his will, he didn't mention his own wife at all.
This decision protects spouses' rights and reminds everyone: you can't just ignore natural heirs without good reason.