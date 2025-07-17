Next Article
Bihar: Lightning kills 19 people in 1 day
In a really tough day for Bihar, lightning strikes took the lives of 19 people across several districts within just one day.
Nalanda saw the highest toll with five victims, followed by Vaishali with four.
Other areas like Banka, Patna, and a few more reported one or two deaths each.
CM Nitish Kumar announces compensation
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced ₹4 lakh compensation for each victim's family and urged everyone to stay alert during storms.
The government says it's committed to helping those affected and is reminding people about the importance of staying safe in bad weather.