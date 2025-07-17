Next Article
Taj Mahal: Unconscious man found locked in car
A security guard at the Taj Mahal made a shocking discovery—an elderly man, unconscious and tied up, was locked inside a parked government car from Maharashtra.
The vehicle had been sitting near the monument's western gate for quite some time before anyone noticed something was wrong.
Man found tied up in parked car
Acting fast, the guard broke open a window to pull the man out. He couldn't speak but was given water and rushed to the hospital.
Eyewitness Mohammad Aslam described seeing his hands and feet bound with cloth.
Police are now investigating, with early clues pointing to a visiting family from Maharashtra, and questions being raised about how this could happen in an official vehicle.