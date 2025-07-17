Next Article
Monsoon's mixed bag this July: Floods in some, drought in others
India's July monsoon is coming in strong this year—IMD says rainfall will be over 106% of the usual average, thanks to an early start on May 24.
But not all regions are celebrating: East and South India are still missing out, with rainfall shortfalls of 24% and 9%.
Farmers have planted more kharif crops this year
Extra rain has helped farmers across the country plant more kharif crops—a solid 6.6% jump from last year.
Still, crop worries linger in drier regions.
The IMD is also warning about possible floods and landslides as heavy rains continue, so people in risk-prone areas should stay alert for sudden weather changes.