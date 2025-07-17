Secunderabad Cantonment Board is India's cleanest cantonment
Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) just took the top spot as the cleanest cantonment in India, according to Swachh Survekshan 2024-25.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs highlighted SCB's standout work in sanitation and waste management.
SCB CEO D Madhukar Naik picked up the award from Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on July 17, 2025.
SCB gets 3-star garbage free city rating
SCB reached 95% door-to-door waste collection and kept all residential and market areas spotless.
They also managed to get 75% of their waste sorted at the source—pretty impressive!
Their success comes from strong community involvement, with awareness drives and school programs getting everyone on board.
Besides topping all cantonments, SCB earned a three-star Garbage Free City rating and Water+ certification for being open defecation free.