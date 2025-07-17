Secunderabad Cantonment Board is India's cleanest cantonment

SCB gets 3-star garbage free city rating

SCB reached 95% door-to-door waste collection and kept all residential and market areas spotless.

They also managed to get 75% of their waste sorted at the source—pretty impressive!

Their success comes from strong community involvement, with awareness drives and school programs getting everyone on board.

Besides topping all cantonments, SCB earned a three-star Garbage Free City rating and Water+ certification for being open defecation free.