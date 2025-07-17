Next Article
Hyderabad traffic chaos after heavy rain, more wet weather expected
Hyderabad experienced heavy rain on Thursday, bringing waterlogged streets and major traffic jams in spots like Alugaddabavi, Rethibowli, Yousufguda, and SR Nagar.
The IMD had already put out a yellow alert for July 17 and 18, warning folks to expect more wet weather.
Telangana to see more thundershowers, gusty winds till July 19
The rain made commuting tough—Uppal alone saw nearly 67mm of rainfall—with traffic police and rescue teams out helping stranded drivers.
And it's not over yet: Telangana is set for more thundershowers and gusty winds through July 19, which could be great news for farmers but means everyone else should stay prepared for soggy days ahead.