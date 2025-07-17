Jairampur wins 'Promising Swachh Shehar' award at Swachh Survekshan 2025
Jairampur, a small town in Arunachal Pradesh, just picked up the 'Promising Swachh Shehar' award at this year's Swachh Survekshan ceremony.
The recognition, announced in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Union Minister Manohar Lal on July 17, shines a light on the teamwork between Jairampur's local officials, sanitation workers, and residents to keep their town clean as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.
Highlights of the Swachh Survekshan 2025 event
Swachh Survekshan is India's big annual cleanliness survey under SBM-U.
This year, Ahmedabad took the top spot as the cleanest large city, with Bhopal and Lucknow close behind.
Indore, Surat, Navi Mumbai, and Vijayawada were also celebrated for their standout efforts.
After the event, State Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja highlighted how more flexible funding could help northeastern towns like Jairampur keep raising their game.