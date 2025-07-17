Jairampur wins 'Promising Swachh Shehar' award at Swachh Survekshan 2025

Highlights of the Swachh Survekshan 2025 event

Swachh Survekshan is India's big annual cleanliness survey under SBM-U.

This year, Ahmedabad took the top spot as the cleanest large city, with Bhopal and Lucknow close behind.

Indore, Surat, Navi Mumbai, and Vijayawada were also celebrated for their standout efforts.

After the event, State Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja highlighted how more flexible funding could help northeastern towns like Jairampur keep raising their game.