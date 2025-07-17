Next Article
Delhi: Man identifying as woman dies by suicide
A 24-year-old man named Ankit, who identified as a woman and often cross-dressed, died by suicide at his home in Mangolpuri, northwest Delhi.
He left a note explaining that social stigma pushed him to this step—a reminder of how tough life can be for those facing constant judgment.
Body sent for post-mortem
The case was reported early Wednesday at Raj Park Police Station. Officers are investigating under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and believe that pressure from society played a role in Ankit's distress.
His body has been sent for post-mortem at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital before being returned to his family.