$115 million British F-35B fighter jet stranded in India since June
A super high-tech British F-35B fighter jet has been stranded at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport since June 14 after a hydraulic failure forced it to land during bad weather.
The jet, worth around $115 million, was supposed to return to its aircraft carrier but ended up grounded far from home.
Experts flown in from UK
A team of 24 British experts flew in with special gear, since India doesn't use F-35s and local facilities can't handle these repairs.
Even after weeks of work, the problem isn't fixed yet.
If they can't get it flying by July 23, the only option might be to take the jet apart and ship it back—a rare and tricky situation for both countries.
Lessons from this episode
It's not every day you see a top-tier stealth fighter stranded on another country's runway.
This whole episode is a reminder that even cutting-edge tech can get stuck—and sometimes, teamwork across borders is the only way out.