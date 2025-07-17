Assam: CRPF jawan killed in encounter with Maoists cremated India Jul 17, 2025

CRPF jawan Parneswar Koch was given a heartfelt farewell in his hometown of Magurmari village, Assam, after losing his life in an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on July 16.

His body was flown to Guwahati and brought home with full military honors, where locals gathered to pay their respects.