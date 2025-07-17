Next Article
Assam: CRPF jawan killed in encounter with Maoists cremated
CRPF jawan Parneswar Koch was given a heartfelt farewell in his hometown of Magurmari village, Assam, after losing his life in an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on July 16.
His body was flown to Guwahati and brought home with full military honors, where locals gathered to pay their respects.
Koch was part of operation against Maoists
Koch served in the elite CoBRA battalion, known for tough jungle warfare against Maoists.
He died during a gunfight near Birhordera forest—a clash that also left two Maoists dead.
His sacrifice is part of ongoing nationwide efforts like Operation Sankalp to tackle Maoist insurgency.