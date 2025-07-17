Next Article
Mumbai's air worse than Chennai, Kolkata: Deonar among polluted hotspots
A recent CREA study shows that several parts of Mumbai—like Deonar, Sion, Kandivali East, and Bandra-Kurla Complex—have PM2.5 pollution levels much higher than what's considered safe in India.
Deonar is the worst, with air quality even poorer than coastal cities like Chennai and Kolkata.
PM2.5 particles can cause serious health problems, including breathing issues and even cancer.
CREA calls for tougher actions in polluted hotspots
CREA is calling for tougher action in these polluted hotspots—think stricter rules and better enforcement—to bring down PM2.5 levels.
They also want national air quality standards updated and the National Clean Air Programme expanded to cover more pollutants.
The bottom line: cleaning up Mumbai's air is urgent if we want healthier lives in the city.