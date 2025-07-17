Robert Vadra named in ED's chargesheet in Gurugram land deal
Robert Vadra, a well-known businessman and son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, has been named in a money laundering chargesheet by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The case centers on a 2008 Gurugram land deal where Vadra's company bought 3.53 acres for ₹7.5 crore, allegedly using false declarations and personal influence to get a commercial license.
Land sold to DLF for ₹58 crore
The ED has also listed other individuals and Vadra-linked companies, plus attached 43 properties worth nearly ₹38 crore.
The land was later sold to DLF for ₹58 crore, raising questions about possible money laundering.
This is the first time any agency has officially charged Vadra in a criminal case.
The Rouse Avenue Court hasn't taken up the chargesheet yet, and this move is part of a bigger investigation into financial crimes involving several people and firms.