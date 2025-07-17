Next Article
Telangana: Mob attacks hospital after patient dies; IMA demands action
Things got tense at United Hospital in Mahabubnagar, Telangana, on July 14, 2025, after a patient with advanced cancer and kidney failure passed away.
Even though doctors had already explained her critical condition to the family, a mob stormed the hospital, injuring staff and damaging property.
'Grievances should be handled legally—not through violence'
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is urging strict action against those involved and wants stronger security in hospitals across Telangana.
IMA officials visited the hospital, with General Secretary V. Ashok reminding everyone that "grievances should be handled legally—not through violence."