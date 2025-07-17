Gangster shot dead in hospital room, CCTV shows attackers firing

Another gang may be involved; hospital security under scanner

Police have arrested one suspect, Tausif, and have identified all five attackers—raids are on to catch the rest.

There's talk that another gang called Chandan Sheru might be involved.

Authorities are also checking if hospital security helped the killers get in so easily.

The incident has sparked public anger, with opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav questioning safety in Bihar and Deputy CM Vijay Sinha promising strict action.

With elections coming up and crime rates rising in the state, people are worried about law and order more than ever.