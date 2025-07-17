Delhi conducting anti-terror drills ahead of Independence Day
Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police are running two days of anti-terror mock drills across the city, starting July 17.
Big spots like Claridges Hotel, Hindu College, and Venkateshwar International School are involved, with teams from NSG, SWAT commandos, the Army's Ghatak Brigade, fire services, the Delhi Police, and the Special Cell all working together.
Simulated terror attacks in schools
The drills recreate emergency situations—think simulated terror attacks at schools and a helicopter airlift during a "bomb blast" at Claridges—to test how well agencies coordinate.
Delhi Police are asking everyone to stay calm if they spot these drills nearby and not spread rumors.
Senior officials are keeping a close watch to make sure everything runs smoothly and lessons are learned for future safety.