India's energy needs top priority, won't hesitate to deal with Russia India Jul 17, 2025

India isn't backing down after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned about possible sanctions over its trade with Russia.

On Thursday, India made it clear that buying energy from Russia is all about national interest and current market needs.

This comes as Western countries ramp up pressure on nations like India, China, and Brazil to cut economic ties with Russia because of the Ukraine war, including the potential for secondary sanctions.