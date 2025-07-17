India's energy needs top priority, won't hesitate to deal with Russia
India isn't backing down after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned about possible sanctions over its trade with Russia.
On Thursday, India made it clear that buying energy from Russia is all about national interest and current market needs.
This comes as Western countries ramp up pressure on nations like India, China, and Brazil to cut economic ties with Russia because of the Ukraine war, including the potential for secondary sanctions.
'Double standards...': India on perceived ties with Russia
The Ministry of External Affairs stressed that meeting India's energy demands is a top priority and called out any double standards in judging these deals.
Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump also took aim at BRICS countries—including India—hinting at higher tariffs if they don't support sanctions against Russia.
All in all, it's a reminder of how global politics and real-world needs often collide.