Bhopal ranks 2nd in Swachh Survekshan 2024, Ahmedabad tops list
Bhopal just grabbed the second spot in India's latest Swachh Survekshan cleanliness rankings for big cities, with Ahmedabad at number one and Lucknow in third.
The results, announced recently, highlight how cities are stepping up their game on urban cleanliness.
What helped Bhopal clinch 2nd spot?
Bhopal's secret? Smart waste management.
The city made door-to-door garbage collection routine and got people to separate dry and wet waste right at home.
They even used GPS-enabled trucks to make sure no neighborhood was missed, and teamed up with private partners to improve sewage treatment.
Bhopal's win shows power of community involvement
Bhopal's win shows what happens when local government teams up with residents to keep things clean.
It's proof that community involvement actually works—and it fits into a bigger push by the Swachh Bharat Mission to make Indian cities healthier places to live.
