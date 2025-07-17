Kochi is Kerala's cleanest city, ranks 50th in Swachh Survekshan
Kochi just pulled off a huge leap in the Swachh Survekshan 2024 rankings—jumping from 416th to 50th place nationwide and earning the title of Kerala's cleanest city.
The ranking looked at things like citizen feedback, on-ground inspections, waste management, and how well cities are keeping things beautiful and sanitary.
How Kochi tackled legacy waste
It's all about smart waste solutions.
Kochi tackled legacy waste at Brahmapuram with bio-mining, set up a massive Black Soldier Fly plant to process organic trash, and added resource recovery centers and bottle booths.
Plus, new fecal sludge treatment plants and composting sites have seriously raised cleanliness standards.
Mayor Anilkumar on city's progress
Mayor M Anilkumar says a compressed biogas plant is on the way—so Kochi might climb even higher next year.
The city's progress shows what can happen when local government teams up with people to make urban spaces cleaner for everyone.