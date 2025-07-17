Kochi is Kerala's cleanest city, ranks 50th in Swachh Survekshan India Jul 17, 2025

Kochi just pulled off a huge leap in the Swachh Survekshan 2024 rankings—jumping from 416th to 50th place nationwide and earning the title of Kerala's cleanest city.

The ranking looked at things like citizen feedback, on-ground inspections, waste management, and how well cities are keeping things beautiful and sanitary.