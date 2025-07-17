Asia's leaders honor the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday
The Dalai Lama just hit 90, and his birthday was marked with big celebrations in New Delhi. Leaders from across Asia gathered to honor his lifelong work for peace, environmental protection, and keeping Buddhist culture alive.
Even at this milestone, he's still inspiring people worldwide with his message of kindness and responsibility.
Dalai Lama's 4 core commitments
A major focus of the celebrations was the Dalai Lama's four core commitments: human values, religious harmony, preserving Tibetan heritage, and reviving ancient Nalanda teachings.
Despite global fame, he keeps things simple—he once joked that he's "a son of India" since he's lived on dal and roti for over 60 years.
That down-to-earth attitude, plus his push for interfaith dialogue, keeps him relatable to people everywhere.