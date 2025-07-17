Asia's leaders honor the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday

Dalai Lama's 4 core commitments

A major focus of the celebrations was the Dalai Lama's four core commitments: human values, religious harmony, preserving Tibetan heritage, and reviving ancient Nalanda teachings.

Despite global fame, he keeps things simple—he once joked that he's "a son of India" since he's lived on dal and roti for over 60 years.

That down-to-earth attitude, plus his push for interfaith dialogue, keeps him relatable to people everywhere.