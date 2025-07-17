One killed, 2 injured in tiger attacks in UP's Pilibhit India Jul 17, 2025

Two villages in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, faced tiger attacks on Thursday that left Trishna (50) dead and two others seriously injured.

Trishna was found in a sugarcane field after a fatal encounter, while just minutes earlier, Nilesh (20) survived an attack nearby thanks to his friend Harivansh stepping in.

In a separate incident the same morning, Meena (50) was attacked and dragged by another tiger but survived.