One killed, 2 injured in tiger attacks in UP's Pilibhit
Two villages in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, faced tiger attacks on Thursday that left Trishna (50) dead and two others seriously injured.
Trishna was found in a sugarcane field after a fatal encounter, while just minutes earlier, Nilesh (20) survived an attack nearby thanks to his friend Harivansh stepping in.
In a separate incident the same morning, Meena (50) was attacked and dragged by another tiger but survived.
Efforts underway to track the big cats
Local officials have stepped up efforts—using drones and elephants—to track down the tigers involved.
Schools in the area are closed for safety, and forest teams are working under government protocols to rescue aggressive animals.
These latest incidents mark the sixth fatality from tiger attacks in Pilibhit over the past two months, leaving residents understandably worried.