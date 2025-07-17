Next Article
Modi meets South Korean envoys, celebrates 10 years of partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a team of South Korean envoys in Delhi on Thursday, July 17, 2025, to celebrate 10 years of the India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership.
Modi called the relationship "special" and pointed out how much it's grown—especially in areas like innovation, defense, shipbuilding, and skilled mobility.
He made it clear that India is committed to making these ties even stronger.
Delegation talks about peace and stability in Indo-Pacific
The delegation, led by Kim Boo Kyum, also talked with Modi about boosting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific—a big deal for both countries.
The meeting looked back at what's been achieved over the past decade and set the stage for future teamwork between India and South Korea.