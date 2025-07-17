Modi meets South Korean envoys, celebrates 10 years of partnership India Jul 17, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a team of South Korean envoys in Delhi on Thursday, July 17, 2025, to celebrate 10 years of the India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership.

Modi called the relationship "special" and pointed out how much it's grown—especially in areas like innovation, defense, shipbuilding, and skilled mobility.

He made it clear that India is committed to making these ties even stronger.