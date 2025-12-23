Andhra Pradesh's 'Quantum Valley' to attract $1 billion investment India Dec 23, 2025

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to make Amaravati a global hotspot for quantum computing with its Quantum Vision plan.

The state wants to pull in $1 billion in investments by 2029 and hit ₹5,000 crore in exports by 2030.

Big names like IBM are joining the party—IBM will set up a 156-qubit Heron processor as part of the IBM Quantum System Two.