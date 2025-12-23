Andhra Pradesh's 'Quantum Valley' to attract $1 billion investment
Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to make Amaravati a global hotspot for quantum computing with its Quantum Vision plan.
The state wants to pull in $1 billion in investments by 2029 and hit ₹5,000 crore in exports by 2030.
Big names like IBM are joining the party—IBM will set up a 156-qubit Heron processor as part of the IBM Quantum System Two.
Why should you care?
This isn't just about fancy tech—Quantum Valley will be home to multiple next-gen quantum computers, powering breakthroughs in health-tech, finance, logistics, defense, and space.
Plus, India's largest open quantum testbed (QChipIN) is launching here soon, giving students and startups hands-on access to hardware and expert support.
It's a big step toward building India's own ecosystem of quantum innovators—and opening up some seriously cool opportunities for young minds.