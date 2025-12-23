Odisha: 22 Maoists lay down arms in rare mass surrender

Who surrendered—and why it matters

The group had been active in Maoist-affected areas of Odisha, with most members originally from Chhattisgarh.

Their bounties totaled over ₹2 crore. Each surrendered member received ₹25,000 as interim relief and up to ₹4 lakh for their weapons, plus access to housing, job training, health coverage, and marriage support.

This move comes after Odisha revised its policy last month—offering higher rewards than neighboring states—and increased security pressure on Maoist groups.

Many cited feeling disillusioned with the cause and responded to appeals from government and police leaders to give up arms.