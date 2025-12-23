Next Article
Delhi Police busts expired food scam; 7 arrested
Delhi Police just busted a gang that was selling expired food by faking new expiry dates—think chocolates, baby products, groceries, and even cold drinks.
During their raid, police found machines used to change expiry dates and print fake barcodes right inside a factory.
How the scam worked (and what's next)
The group operated across Delhi NCR, importing expired international brands and repackaging them for wholesale markets.
Seven people have been arrested so far, and police seized a huge haul—including 14,000-liter of old cold drinks.
The investigation's still on as cops try to track down more suppliers behind this risky scheme for sale in wholesale markets as genuine goods.