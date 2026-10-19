Angry locals bring 2 victims' bodies to Manipur CM's bungalow
What's the story
Irate residents took the bodies of two victims to the gate of Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh's bungalow in Imphal to protest the killings on Monday. This prompted police to fire tear gas shells to disperse the agitated crowd. The deceased have been identified as Arubam Ronil (35) and Lairenlakpam Inaobi (51). They were part of a group who had gone to collect firewood when suspected Kuki militants allegedly opened fire in Imphal East district on Monday, officials said.
Medical response
Injured victims sent to hospital
Officials said more than 10 people had gone to the hills near Nongshum around 7:00am to collect firewood when they were ambushed by the suspected militants.
Three others Maisnam Somendro (47), Ngangom Tonaobi (18), and Ksh Sushil (32), were injured and rushed to Raj Medicity Hospital for immediate medical attention.
"While we were loading the firewood, we were suddenly fired upon," an injured resident told PTI.
The whereabouts of around three people were yet to be established, officials said.