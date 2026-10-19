Angry locals bring 2 victims' bodies to Manipur CM's bungalow 

Officials said more than 10 people had gone to the hills near Nongshum around 7:00am to collect firewood when they were ambushed by the suspected militants.

Three others Maisnam Somendro (47), Ngangom Tonaobi (18), and Ksh Sushil (32), were injured and rushed to Raj Medicity Hospital for immediate medical attention.

"While we were loading the firewood, we were suddenly fired upon," an injured resident told PTI.

The whereabouts of around three people were yet to be established, officials said.