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Home / News / India News / Angry locals bring 2 victims' bodies to Manipur CM's bungalow 
Angry locals bring 2 victims' bodies to Manipur CM's bungalow 
They were killed early Monday morning

Angry locals bring 2 victims' bodies to Manipur CM's bungalow 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 19, 2026
02:58 pm
What's the story

Irate residents took the bodies of two victims to the gate of Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh's bungalow in Imphal to protest the killings on Monday. This prompted police to fire tear gas shells to disperse the agitated crowd. The deceased have been identified as Arubam Ronil (35) and Lairenlakpam Inaobi (51). They were part of a group who had gone to collect firewood when suspected Kuki militants allegedly opened fire in Imphal East district on Monday, officials said.

Medical response

Injured victims sent to hospital

Officials said more than 10 people had gone to the hills near Nongshum around 7:00am to collect firewood when they were ambushed by the suspected militants.

Three others Maisnam Somendro (47), Ngangom Tonaobi (18), and Ksh Sushil (32), were injured and rushed to Raj Medicity Hospital for immediate medical attention.

"While we were loading the firewood, we were suddenly fired upon," an injured resident told PTI.

The whereabouts of around three people were yet to be established, officials said.

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