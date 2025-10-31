Next Article
Any terror attack on India will be treated as war
India
The Indian Army has adopted a new game plan: any terrorist attack on India is now treated as an act of war.
Announced by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, this shift means the Army is ready to hit back faster and harder, using advanced tech and sharper strategies.
Army has boosted night training to 70%
By calling terrorism "warfare," India can also use international rules to defend itself.
On the ground, the Army has boosted night training to 70% and upgraded rifles with night sights that work up to 500 meters in low light, showing they're serious about staying prepared and sending a strong message to anyone thinking of crossing the line.