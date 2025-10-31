Infant dies after consuming Ayurvedic cough syrup in MP

A six-month-old baby girl, Rohi Minote, died in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh after consuming an Ayurvedic cough syrup. The infant's family had bought the syrup from a local medical store without consulting a doctor when she developed a fever and cold earlier this week. Four days later, her condition worsened, and she was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead during treatment.

Investigation underway Family accuses hospital staff of negligence The family of the deceased infant has alleged that the cough syrup worsened her condition and accused hospital staff of negligence. In light of these allegations, the local administration has formed a three-member inquiry team to investigate the incident. The team includes a drug inspector, a block medical officer, and another official. A senior official said, "The post-mortem report is awaited. Based on its findings, further legal action will be taken."

Store closure Medical store sealed amid public concern As part of the precautionary measures, the medical store from where the cough syrup was purchased has been temporarily sealed. This incident comes amid heightened public concern in Chhindwara district over a previous case involving toxic cough syrup that killed 24 children, mostly under five years old. Following the incident, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a global alert over three 'substandard' cough syrups manufactured in India: Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife.