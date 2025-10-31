Next Article
Karur stampede: CBI team visits site, questions key police officials
India
A tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, left 41 people dead and over 80 injured after crowds surged toward TVK president Vijay's vehicle, delayed by over six hours.
The chaos unfolded on September 27 as thousands tried to get closer to the leader.
CBI team visits site, interrogates key police officials
The CBI team, led by Superintendent Praveen Kumar, visited the site on October 31 to check the area and retrace Vijay's route.
They questioned key police officials and are working under a panel headed by ex-Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi.
The main goal: figure out if negligence played a role and hold those responsible for this heartbreaking incident accountable.