5 awarded death for 2015 murder of ex-Chittoor mayor, husband 

The Chittoor VI Additional District Sessions Court in Andhra Pradesh has sentenced five men to death for the 2015 murder of former Mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband, Katari Mohan. The convicts are S Chandrasekhar alias Chintu (Mohan's nephew), Govinda Swami Srinivasayya Venkatachalapathi alias Venkatesh, Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jayareddy, Manjunath alias Manju, and Muniratnam Venkatesh. While delivering the verdict, Judge N Srinivasa Rao termed the case one of the "rarest of rare cases."

Crime scene Burqa-clad men murdered couple The prosecution said on November 17, 2015, a group of men disguised in burqas stormed the Municipal Corporation office and attacked the couple. Anuradha was shot dead in her chamber, while Mohan was chased down and stabbed multiple times after he rushed to help his wife. He later died from his injuries.

Motive revealed Investigations revealed family feud as motive Investigations into the case revealed a long-standing family dispute as the motive for the crime, with Chandrasekhar being named as the main conspirator. Initially, 28 people were charged in connection with this case. However, one accused was discharged, and another died during trial proceedings, reducing the number of accused to 21.

Trial details Court examined over a hundred witnesses The court examined 122 witnesses and a large amount of evidence before convicting the five men last week. The death sentences were pronounced on Friday, taking into account the brutality and premeditated nature of the murders. Tight security was maintained around the court during the verdict announcement. After sentencing, the convicts were taken back to prison under police escort.