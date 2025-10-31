Unseasonal rains in Mumbai: October temperatures drop to 30.3degC
Mumbai and Thane have been hit with surprise showers since Thursday, and the India Meteorological Department says more rain and even thunderstorms could last into November.
Colaba saw 165mm of rain this October—91mm above the usual—thanks to a deep depression and a cyclonic trough up in the air.
All this rain has brought temperatures down too, with Thursday dropping to 30.3°C, which is 4.4°C cooler than normal for this time of year.
Post-monsoon rains have been above average
This isn't just a one-off: Mumbai's weather has been out of sync all year.
The monsoon started super early on May 26, rainfall stayed above average from June through September, and now post-monsoon rains are still going strong even after the official withdrawal on October 10.
IMD has put out yellow alerts as showers continue into Friday morning—so don't stash away those umbrellas just yet!