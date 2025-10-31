Unseasonal rains in Mumbai: October temperatures drop to 30.3degC India Oct 31, 2025

Mumbai and Thane have been hit with surprise showers since Thursday, and the India Meteorological Department says more rain and even thunderstorms could last into November.

Colaba saw 165mm of rain this October—91mm above the usual—thanks to a deep depression and a cyclonic trough up in the air.

All this rain has brought temperatures down too, with Thursday dropping to 30.3°C, which is 4.4°C cooler than normal for this time of year.