MP: Girl (6mo) dies after family gives her Ayurvedic syrup
A heartbreaking incident in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh: six-month-old Rohi Minote passed away after her family gave her an Ayurvedic cough syrup for fever and cold—without consulting a doctor.
Four days later, her condition worsened, and she was rushed to the hospital but couldn't be saved.
Officials are now looking into exactly what went wrong.
Probe into Rohi's case underway; pharmacy has been sealed
Authorities have set up a three-member team to investigate Rohi's case and have sealed the pharmacy that sold the syrup.
This isn't an isolated incident—Chhindwara is already probing toxic syrups linked to 24 other child deaths, with several arrests made so far.
The World Health Organization has even issued a global alert about some Indian-made syrups, including Coldrif, which is now banned in several states.